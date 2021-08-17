Overview of Dr. Vijaykumar Bhujang, MD

Dr. Vijaykumar Bhujang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bhujang works at Burnham Woods Champa and Assocs in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.