Dr. Vijaykumar Zaveri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijaykumar Zaveri, MD
Dr. Vijaykumar Zaveri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Zaveri works at
Dr. Zaveri's Office Locations
South Florida ENT Associates3661 S Miami Ave Ste 409, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-5971Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Florida ENT Associates3800 Johnson St Ste A, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8153Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service, cannot complain.. Dr. Zaveri and his team are extremely proffesional, answered all my questions, treated me like family. After my surgery, i received follow up calls to see how i was doing, excellent care. Would totally recommend him and his team.
About Dr. Vijaykumar Zaveri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1952302804
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaveri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaveri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zaveri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaveri works at
Dr. Zaveri has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaveri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaveri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaveri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaveri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaveri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.