Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poreddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Poreddy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology4112 Links Ln Ste 202, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (737) 276-4134
-
2
Austin Gastroenterology8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 118, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (737) 276-4083
-
3
Round Rock - Wyoming Springs7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 503-5271Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poreddy?
I got an appt the following day via Telehealth. As I live in another city it was the only way I could see the doctor. He took his time, reviewed all of my previous labs and scans, asked questions, made recommendations. It was really a through visit even if not in person. In my other city I could not get and appt for 4 months
About Dr. Vijayrama Poreddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1881602621
Education & Certifications
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- Osmania University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poreddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poreddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poreddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poreddy works at
Dr. Poreddy has seen patients for Anemia, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poreddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Poreddy speaks Hindi.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Poreddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poreddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poreddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poreddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.