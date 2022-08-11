Overview of Dr. Vijayta Bansal-Kapuria, MD

Dr. Vijayta Bansal-Kapuria, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Bansal-Kapuria works at A Ray Of Hope in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Concussion, Cranial Trauma and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.