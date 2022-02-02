Dr. Vijayveer Pamar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pamar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayveer Pamar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vijayveer Pamar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh University and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Diabetes/Glandlar Disease Clin5107 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been sick for months and never got answers until I saw Dr. Pamar. Not only did he figure out what the problem was, he took action with treatments. He is cool, calm and collected, takes his time to answer questions and explains what is going on with your body. I will say that he is a bit quiet, but he is very kind and radiates a sense of calmness that is helpful in battling these conditions. If it weren’t for Dr. Pamar, I would have continued to be sick. I recommend him 100%.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1407853963
- Conemaugh Valley Mem Hospital
- Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh University
Dr. Pamar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pamar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pamar has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pamar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pamar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pamar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pamar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pamar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.