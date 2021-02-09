Overview

Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Swarup works at Arizona Heart Rhythm Center in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.