See All Cardiologists in Peoria, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Swarup works at Arizona Heart Rhythm Center in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peoria
    9401 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 155, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 456-2342
  2. 2
    Az Heart Rhythm Center
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 750, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 456-2342
  3. 3
    Chandler Office
    2075 W Pecos Rd Ste 2, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 456-2342
  4. 4
    Heart Rhythm & Vascular LLC
    1848 E Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 638-1240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Abnormal Heart Beat
Atrial Arrhythmia
Atrioventricular Block
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiac Tamponade
Conduction Disorder of the Heart
Heart Palpitations
Pacemaker Monitoring
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1427051929
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Undergraduate School
    • Delhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijendra Swarup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swarup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swarup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swarup has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swarup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Swarup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swarup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swarup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swarup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

