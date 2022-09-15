Dr. Viji Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viji Thomas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Gilead Pain Care Pllc705 Barclay Cir Ste 115, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (586) 846-2850
Gilead Pain Care, PLLC39651 Garfield Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 846-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Soft talking,very knowledgeable
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi
- Interventional Pain Management
- Anesthesiology
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Nagpur University / Government Medical College
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Hindi, Malayalam and Marathi.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
