Overview of Dr. Viji Thomas, MD

Dr. Viji Thomas, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Nagpur University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Gilead Pain Care, PLLC in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.