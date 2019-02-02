Dr. Vijian Dhevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijian Dhevan, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijian Dhevan, MD
Dr. Vijian Dhevan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Dhevan works at
Dr. Dhevan's Office Locations
Rgv Surgery PA614 Maco Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 440-9110
- 2 2102 Treasure Hills Blvd Ste 314405, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 296-1437
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhevan is an exceptional doctor. He saved my wife's life, when another doctor messed up her hysterectomy, placing her life in danger. Dr.Dehvan truely cares about his patients. We sure do miss him in Lubbock. J Garcia
About Dr. Vijian Dhevan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1003015421
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhevan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhevan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhevan has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhevan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhevan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhevan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.