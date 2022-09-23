Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD
Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth Univ School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Sabarwal works at
Dr. Sabarwal's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology - Snellville1557 Janmar Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 948-4073
-
2
Advanced Urology - Lawrenceville501 Crownpointe Way, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 344-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabarwal helped me treat re-occurring kidney stones. He has been thorough in helping identify causes and put a plan in place to prevent. He speaks to you in a way that is easy to understand and gives you confidence as a patient that you're in good hands.
About Dr. Vik Sabarwal, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1801215983
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Virginia Commonwealth Univ School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabarwal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabarwal has seen patients for Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.