Dr. Vikas Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikas Agarwal, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
University of Pittsburgh Physicians200 Lothrop St Rm D132, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a nurse in the Pittsburgh area for over 28 years. He is the only MD who will do cervical nerve/facet block’s at either AHN or UPMC. He’s improved my quality of life 10 fold!
About Dr. Vikas Agarwal, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245420181
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
