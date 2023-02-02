Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aurora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD
Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Medical City North Hills and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Aurora's Office Locations
Bedford1609 Hospital Pkwy, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 359-9000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Grapevine1631 Lancaster Dr Ste 230, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-9080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Heb
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very reassuring and comprehensive. Earns trust and confidence.
About Dr. Vikas Aurora, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Davis School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aurora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aurora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Aurora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aurora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aurora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aurora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.