Dr. Vikas Batra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Batra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Batra, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Batra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sussex Pulmonary Endo Cnslts34381 Carpenters Way, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-7201
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Batra?
Dr Batra has been wonderful to work with! He listens and diagnosed a very surprising and rare condition. He has been great to work with!
About Dr. Vikas Batra, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1508804907
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr/Kings Co Med Ctr
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- India Inst Med Scis
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Batra works at
Dr. Batra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Batra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Batra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Batra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.