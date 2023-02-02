See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (95)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD

Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Bhushan works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhushan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical City Dallas Blood and Marrow Transplant
    7777 Forest Ln Ste D220, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 566-7790
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2023
    I have total and complete confidence in him and his staff.
    Bobby Rhodes — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1285677138
    Education & Certifications

    • Christian Med Coll|Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
    • Christian Med Coll &amp; Hosp|Christian Med Coll &amp;amp; Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Oncology
