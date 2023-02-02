Overview of Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD

Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Bhushan works at Texas Oncology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.