Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhushan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD
Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Bhushan works at
Dr. Bhushan's Office Locations
-
1
Medical City Dallas Blood and Marrow Transplant7777 Forest Ln Ste D220, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-7790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhushan?
I have total and complete confidence in him and his staff.
About Dr. Vikas Bhushan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285677138
Education & Certifications
- Christian Med Coll|Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Christian Med Coll & Hosp|Christian Med Coll &amp; Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhushan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhushan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhushan works at
Dr. Bhushan has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders, Acute Leukemia and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhushan speaks Hindi.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhushan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhushan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhushan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhushan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.