Overview

Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Charles River Med Assocs Cardio in Natick, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Murmur and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.