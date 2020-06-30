Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
William S Goodman MD Facs67 Union St Ste 305, Natick, MA 01760 Directions (508) 650-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Marlborough Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
absolute BEST there is!
About Dr. Vikas Desai, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1659333102
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Murmur and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.