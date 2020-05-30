Overview

Dr. Vikas Desai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at MDLive in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Riverhead, NY, Farmingville, NY and East Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.