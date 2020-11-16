Overview of Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD

Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Dhawan works at Center for Specialized Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.