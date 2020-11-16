Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhawan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD
Dr. Vikas Dhawan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-4440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (636) 755-3400
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis, 1031 Building1031 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 977-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I worked with Dr. Dhawan for 3 years. He has a wonderful beside manner and is very knowledgable about medicine, surgery and what he does. He always explains everything thoroughly and let’s the patient truly be apart of their treatment plan. Dr. Dhawan always did my carpal tunnel surgery in 2019, and did a phenomenal job. My incision is barely noticeable and my hand has been back to normal ever since. I highly recommend Dr. Dhawan any type of plastic surgery, injections or carpal tunnel surgeries. He’s a wonderful doctor and was a wonderful coworker as well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1932349792
- UNIVERSITY D'AIX-MARSEILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
Dr. Dhawan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawan has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhawan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhawan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.