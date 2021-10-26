Overview of Dr. Vikas Garg, MD

Dr. Vikas Garg, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Draper, UT. They graduated from Punjabi University and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital, Evanston Regional Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Garg works at Utah Gastroenterology - Draper in Draper, UT with other offices in Brigham City, UT, Murray, UT, Providence, UT and Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.