Overview of Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD

Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Central Virginia Internal Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.