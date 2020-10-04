See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (40)
Map Pin Small Fredericksburg, VA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD

Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gupta works at Central Virginia Internal Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gupta's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Virginia Internal Medicine
    912 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 04, 2020
    Dr. Gupat is a phenomenal physician. His knowledge and experience is broad based, and he is able to diagnose concerns early, before they become more serious issues for patients.
    Leigh D'Lugos — Oct 04, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD
    About Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710974167
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta works at Central Virginia Internal Medicine in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gupta’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

