Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD
Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Government Medical College - Patiala India (SOM)|Punjab University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 970-6335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most recent visit with Dr. Gupta was 8/31/2022. He was professional, as usual. Explained changes he wanted to make with my meds. Follow-up visit on 10/11/2022 with Nurse Practitioner, Ralph, confirmed changes Dr. Gupta prescribed are working.
About Dr. Vikas Gupta, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1770526964
Education & Certifications
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All India Institute Of Medical Services|University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Postgraduate Institute Of Medical Education &amp; Research|Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigah - Anatomic and Clinical Pathology|University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medical and Biomedical Sciences
- Government Medical College - Patiala India (SOM)|Punjab University
- Hematology
