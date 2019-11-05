Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White -cardiovascular2020 W State Highway 114 Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 912-8400
-
2
Csant Cardiology1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 203, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 329-7670
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jain?
I saw Dr Vikas Jain last week as a new patient. Most importantly- he was so kind, knowledgeable, listened to all or my concerns, was very thorough, and gave me options for treatment. Secondly, the doctor AND everyone that I encountered working at the office were all truly so nice and helpful. I just got back from Disney World and these wonderful people at this office (Dr Jain, Beverly P the receptionist, Shaun the nurse, Dina the technician) were all nicer than the people at Disney and that's saying a lot.
About Dr. Vikas Jain, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1477555092
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Mc
- U Ala
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Chinese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.