Dr. Vikas Jain, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (27)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vikas Jain, MD

Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Jain works at Dream Sleep Medicine in Frisco, TX with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK, Shattuck, OK, Holdenville, OK, Alva, OK, Okeene, OK, Fairview, OK, Weatherford, OK, Beaver, OK and Cordell, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jain's Office Locations

    Dream Sleep Medicine Frisco
    5899 Preston Rd Ste 1104, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 308-1525
    Vikas Jain MD Sleep Medicine
    3555 NW 58th St Ste 310W, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 896-0213
    Newman Memorial Hospital
    905 S Main St, Shattuck, OK 73858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Holdenville General Hospital
    100 McDougal Dr, Holdenville, OK 74848 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Share Medical Center
    800 Share Dr, Alva, OK 73717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Okeene Hospital Medical Clinic
    207 E F St, Okeene, OK 73763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Vikas Jain MD Sleep Medicine
    13500 S Tulsa Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 896-0213
    Fairview Regional Medical Center
    523 E State Rd, Fairview, OK 73737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Weatherford Family Practice Medical Center Pllc
    3739 Legacy, Weatherford, OK 73096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Beaver County Memorial Hospital
    212 E 8th St, Beaver, OK 73932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Cordell Memorial Hospital
    1220 N Glenn L English St, Cordell, OK 73632 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696
    Saint Medical Group
    13401 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 713-2696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Lewisville
  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Insomnia Chevron Icon
Advanced Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Delayed Sleep Phase Disorder Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Fatal Familial Insomnia Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Irregular Sleep-Wake Pattern Chevron Icon
Jet Lag Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jet Lag
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Primary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Problem Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Insomnia Chevron Icon
Secondary Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Sex Chevron Icon
Sleep Terror Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
SomnoDent® (for Sleep Apnea) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Vikas Jain, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    1992965156
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
    Internship
    University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Pathology, Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at Dream Sleep Medicine in Frisco, TX with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK, Shattuck, OK, Holdenville, OK, Alva, OK, Okeene, OK, Fairview, OK, Weatherford, OK, Beaver, OK and Cordell, OK. View the full addresses on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

