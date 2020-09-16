Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vikas Jain, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Lewisville, Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dream Sleep Medicine Frisco5899 Preston Rd Ste 1104, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 308-1525
Vikas Jain MD Sleep Medicine3555 NW 58th St Ste 310W, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 896-0213
Newman Memorial Hospital905 S Main St, Shattuck, OK 73858 Directions (405) 713-2696
Holdenville General Hospital100 McDougal Dr, Holdenville, OK 74848 Directions (405) 713-2696
Share Medical Center800 Share Dr, Alva, OK 73717 Directions (405) 713-2696
Okeene Hospital Medical Clinic207 E F St, Okeene, OK 73763 Directions (405) 713-2696
Vikas Jain MD Sleep Medicine13500 S Tulsa Dr Ste 200, Oklahoma City, OK 73170 Directions (405) 896-0213
Fairview Regional Medical Center523 E State Rd, Fairview, OK 73737 Directions (405) 713-2696
Weatherford Family Practice Medical Center Pllc3739 Legacy, Weatherford, OK 73096 Directions (405) 713-2696
Beaver County Memorial Hospital212 E 8th St, Beaver, OK 73932 Directions (405) 713-2696
Cordell Memorial Hospital1220 N Glenn L English St, Cordell, OK 73632 Directions (405) 713-2696
Saint Medical Group13401 N Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Directions (405) 713-2696
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Lewisville
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Dr. Vikas Jain is a board certified sleep medicine specialist. He took the time to really listen to my problem and provided immediate real-time solutions that could be executed that day. I did my sleep study the night of my first visit. His team was very responsive to my needs and have incredible followup to insure my needs were taken care of in all aspects. The team is even there if you have issues after hours and need to reach out. I highly recommend you schedule an appointment TODAY.
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1992965156
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Clinical Pathology, Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
