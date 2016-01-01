Dr. Vikas Kalra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Kalra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikas Kalra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University
Dr. Kalra works at
Locations
Pavilion Pharmacy2525 W University Ave Ste 401IU, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 289-5420
Urology Associates LLC510 W Votaw St Ste B, Portland, IN 47371 Directions (260) 726-1958
Hospital Affiliations
- Herrin Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikas Kalra, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1023270550
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
