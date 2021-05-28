See All Gastroenterologists in Menasha, WI
Dr. Vikas Khullar, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vikas Khullar, MD

Dr. Vikas Khullar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Menasha, WI. 

Dr. Khullar works at Affinity Medical Grp Gastrntrly in Menasha, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khullar's Office Locations

    Ascension Ne Wisconsin Inc
    1550 Midway Pl, Menasha, WI 54952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 727-8019

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    May 28, 2021
    Yes, Dr Khullar was questioning, listening, assuring and kind
    Bev Goff — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vikas Khullar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952665804
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikas Khullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khullar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khullar works at Affinity Medical Grp Gastrntrly in Menasha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Khullar’s profile.

    Dr. Khullar has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khullar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khullar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

