Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in West Plains, MO. They graduated from Darbhangha Med Coll and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Kumar works at Ozarks Healthcare Podiatry in West Plains, MO with other offices in Richmond Hts, MO, Lake Saint Louis, MO and Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.