Overview
Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikas Kumar, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356532196
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
