Overview of Dr. Vikas Malhotra, MD

Dr. Vikas Malhotra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their residency with Wright State U



Dr. Malhotra works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Spring Hill in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.