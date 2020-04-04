Dr. Vikas Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Malik, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikas Malik, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Medical College Baroda.
Locations
Wonder Years Psychiatric Services Pllc26 Court St Ste 816, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (347) 987-4233Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malik is fantastic and extremely personable. He's always been very flexible with my schedule and is easy to open up to.
About Dr. Vikas Malik, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1841508421
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Elmhurst Hosp
- Medical College Baroda
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Malik speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Malik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods.