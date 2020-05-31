Dr. Vikas Rathi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rathi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Rathi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikas Rathi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rajasthan India and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Rathi works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 600, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 794-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rathi?
Dr. Rathi is a caring physician. He listens to the patient and offers suggestions that may help resolve the problem. He is quick to take action if he sees a problem that needs addressing immediately. He works to use the least medication possible to ensure his patient has a good quality of life, but is not over medicated. His office is in Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital which has valet parking, so you don't have to worry about parking and security is good in this area. His staff is customer friendly. He is the heart doctor for both my husband and myself and we place a great deal of trust in him!
About Dr. Vikas Rathi, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1194927962
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Rajasthan, India
- University Of Rajasthan India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rathi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rathi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rathi works at
Dr. Rathi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rathi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rathi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rathi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rathi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rathi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.