Dr. Vikas Sayal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sayal works at Pulmonary Group LLC in Henderson, NV with other offices in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.