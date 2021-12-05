Dr. Vikas Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikas Singh, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way4003 Kresge Way Suite 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology Kresge Way2400 Eastpoint Parkway Suite 310, Anchorage, KY 40223 Directions
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had a great visit with Dr.Singh. He is thorough, compassionate and listened to my concerns. He went over the treatment plan & what to expect for my prostate cancer in detail. I strongly recommend him.
- Oncology
- English
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
