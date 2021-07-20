See All Cardiologists in Altamonte Springs, FL
Dr. Vikas Verma, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikas Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Verma works at Orlando Cardiac and Vascular Specialists, LLC in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Roach Family Chiropractic LLC
    251 Maitland Ave Ste 116, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 (407) 915-5643
    North Office
    1301 S International Pkwy Ste 1001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 915-5643

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    American Republic
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    Medico
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    National Elevator
    Peach State Health Plan
    POMCO Group
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr. Verma is an excellent cardiologist. Very kind, easy going and professional. He answers all questions perfectly. Choose him as your cardiologist.
    Scott — Jul 20, 2021
    About Dr. Vikas Verma, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    1528082468
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    SUNY Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
