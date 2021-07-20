Overview

Dr. Vikas Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Verma works at Orlando Cardiac and Vascular Specialists, LLC in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.