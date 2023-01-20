Dr. Vikash Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikash Modi, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikash Modi, MD
Dr. Vikash Modi, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Modi works at
Dr. Modi's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery428 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, Was the only Dr. That treat my son infection, I’m so glad. Thank you, appreciate it.
About Dr. Vikash Modi, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1609925403
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California|Usc University Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
