Dr. Vikhyath Terla, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikhyath Terla, MD
Dr. Vikhyath Terla, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from MediCiti Institute of Medical Services and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital and CAMC Women and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Terla's Office Locations
CAMC Pulmonology3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste B16, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-2303
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikhyath Terla, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1063829349
Education & Certifications
- Harlem Hospital Center/ Columbia University Colleg Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Harlem Hospital Center/ Columbia University Colleg Of Physicians & Surgeons
- MediCiti Institute of Medical Services
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
