Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD

Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perry, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Dr. McKinnie works at North Florida Women's Care in Perry, FL with other offices in Carrabelle, FL and Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. McKinnie's Office Locations

    Perry Office-Doctor's Memorial Hospital
    333 N Byron Butler Pkwy, Perry, FL 32347 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7241
    Carrabelle Office-Weems East Clinic
    110 Ne 5th St, Carrabelle, FL 32322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7241
    North Florida Womens Care
    1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-7241

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 19, 2021
    Staff was very sweet & friendly and Dr. Mckinnie is Awesome.
    Audrey — Sep 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD
    About Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548260821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University Of South Car
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of FL
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vikki McKinnie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinnie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinnie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinnie has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinnie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinnie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinnie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinnie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinnie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

