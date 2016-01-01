Dr. Vikram Aggarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aggarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Aggarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikram Aggarwal, MD
Dr. Vikram Aggarwal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dr D Y Patil Medical College and is affiliated with Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Aggarwal's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8630
Northwestern Medical Group676 N Saint Clair 20 Fl St Ste 2025, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikram Aggarwal, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1316235583
Education & Certifications
- Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center/Mercy Health Partners
- Dr D Y Patil Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal works at
