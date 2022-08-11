Dr. Vikram Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Arora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Arora, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Arora works at
Locations
-
1
Alabama Cardiovascular Group3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 720, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arora?
Always takes time to talk.
About Dr. Vikram Arora, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255335246
Education & Certifications
- Ohio St U
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Grant Hosp-Rush U
- Armed Forces Med Coll, Poona U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Hypotension, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.