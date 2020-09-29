Overview

Dr. Vikram Chabra, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Chabra works at Office in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.