Dr. Vikram Chabra, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vikram Chabra, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
Office185 Central Ave, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 758-8600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Island Pulmonary Associates PC4271 Hempstead Tpke Ste 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-3700
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 305, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 633-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very patient..explains everything in terms I understand..never rushes the appointment...never wait longer then 5 or 10 minutes to be seen...very friendly and professional and answers all questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Vikram Chabra, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- New York Hosp Med Ctr of Queens
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
