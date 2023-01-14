Overview of Dr. Vikram Chatrath, MD

Dr. Vikram Chatrath, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE



Dr. Chatrath works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.