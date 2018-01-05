See All General Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Vikram Deka, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (10)
Dr. Vikram Deka, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Deka works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013
    Family & Specialty Medicine - Paradise Valley
    10214 N Tatum Blvd Ste A600, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominoplasty
Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy
Appendectomy, Open
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Biopsy of Breast
Brain Injury
Breast Lump
Breast Reconstruction
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Diseases
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrotomy
Heart Surgery
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Surgery
Thoracentesis
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance
Tracheal Surgery
Vein Ablation
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2018
    On December27 at 1am, I needed emergency surgery at St. Joseph hospital. Dr Deka was my surgeon assigned to me. If I had waited for a second opinion, I would be dead. He saved my life. N. Colachis
    Nick Colachis in Los Angeles — Jan 05, 2018
    About Dr. Vikram Deka, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    Male
    1306040498
    Education & Certifications

    St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center|Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency
    HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
    Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science
    General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
    • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
    • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

    Dr. Vikram Deka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deka works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Deka’s profile.

    Dr. Deka has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

