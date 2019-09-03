Dr. Gorantla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vikram Gorantla, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikram Gorantla, MD
Dr. Vikram Gorantla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Gorantla works at
Dr. Gorantla's Office Locations
-
1
Upmc Cancer Centers5115 Centre Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 235-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorantla?
Dr. Garantla is so very compassionate and caring, and I am very happy to see him as my oncologist.
About Dr. Vikram Gorantla, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528220779
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorantla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorantla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorantla works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorantla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorantla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorantla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorantla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.