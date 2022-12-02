Dr. Vikram Katari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Katari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vikram Katari, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Katari works at
Ascension Medical Group St. John Heart Rhythm Services1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7501
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
Dr Katari was very professional and knowledgeable while explaining to me that I had three of the six most common heart arrhythmias. He even took the time to show me from my ekg's how he knew that I had three arrhythmia's and how to repair each one. Dr Katari and his staff took care of the flutter ablation in November and I'm scheduled in December to take care of the atrial fibrillation. Everyone, at Ascension St John Tulsa was very professional, courteous, and knowledgeable. I know I'm in good hands while under their care. Thank you Dr Katari and staff
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1902946130
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Katari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katari accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katari works at
Dr. Katari has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioversion, Elective and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Katari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.