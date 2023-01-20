See All Dermatologists in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (412)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.

Dr. Khanna works at Dermatology Specialists of Illinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL and Lake Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2430 Esplanade Dr Ste B, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9593
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois
    2454 Lake Shore Dr, Woodstock, IL 60098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9591
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:30pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Dermatology Specialists of Illinois- Barrington
    22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 407, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 351-9594
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Boil
Dermatitis
Acne
Boil

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Calciphylaxis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Due to Surgery Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Discoid Eczema Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Dysplastic Nevus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 412 ratings
    Patient Ratings (412)
    5 Star
    (387)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 20, 2023
    this practice is awesome. the facility is incredibly beautiful with awesome caring competent providers! 10 stars!
    A. F. — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598824732
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • Case Western Res U Hosps
    Internship
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
