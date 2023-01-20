Overview

Dr. Vikram Khanna, MD is a Dermatologist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Feinberg Sch Med NWstn Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Dermatology Specialists of Illinois in Algonquin, IL with other offices in Woodstock, IL and Lake Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.