Dr. Kothandaraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vikram Kothandaraman, MD
Overview
Dr. Vikram Kothandaraman, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Ny Medical College, Obstetrics And Gynecology Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Dr. Kothandaraman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Her Smart Choice2226 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (310) 943-0674Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kothandaraman?
My procedure went smooth. The doctors and nurses are very attentive and caring here. They have flexibility appointment schedule. The office is well-sanitized as well. Great overall experience!
About Dr. Vikram Kothandaraman, MD
- Fertility Medicine
- English, Tamil
- 1720129141
Education & Certifications
- Ny Medical College, Obstetrics And Gynecology Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Obstetrics And Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothandaraman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothandaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothandaraman works at
Dr. Kothandaraman speaks Tamil.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothandaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothandaraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothandaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothandaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.