Dr. Vikram Kothandaraman, MD

Fertility Medicine
4.7 (28)
Overview

Dr. Vikram Kothandaraman, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Ny Medical College, Obstetrics And Gynecology Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Obstetrics And Gynecology

Dr. Kothandaraman works at Her Smart Choice in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Her Smart Choice
    2226 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 943-0674
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Abortion
Atrophic Vaginitis
Abnormal Menstruation
Abortion
Atrophic Vaginitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abortion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abortion
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 09, 2020
    My procedure went smooth. The doctors and nurses are very attentive and caring here. They have flexibility appointment schedule. The office is well-sanitized as well. Great overall experience!
    Lily C. — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Vikram Kothandaraman, MD

    Specialties
    • Fertility Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tamil
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720129141
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Medical College, Obstetrics And Gynecology Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Obstetrics And Gynecology
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kothandaraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kothandaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kothandaraman works at Her Smart Choice in Los Angeles, CA.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothandaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothandaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothandaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

