Overview

Dr. Vikram Lakireddy, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Merced.



Dr. Lakireddy works at Somerset Heart Associates in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.