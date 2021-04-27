Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD
Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehra's Office Locations
- 1 21613 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (713) 777-9900
-
2
West Oaks Hospital6500 Hornwood Dr, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-9900
-
3
Online Care Network II PC75 State St Fl 26, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (713) 777-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehra has helped me so much with my anxiety. He is personable and kind. He has shown me things about myself that I did not see and this understanding has had a positive impact on my mental health.
About Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801848957
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
- Psychiatry
