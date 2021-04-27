Overview of Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD

Dr. Vikram Mehra, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.



They frequently treat conditions like Homicidal Ideation, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.