Dr. Vikram Mehta, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikram Mehta, MD
Dr. Vikram Mehta, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Vikram P Mehta MD PA4106 W Lake Mary Blvd Ste 224, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-4548
17051 S Us Highway 441, Summerfield, FL 34491
Directions
(407) 333-4548
Wednesday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
Explained everything very well and easy to understand. Kind, friendly and caring. Surgery went well and results great.
About Dr. Vikram Mehta, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427089309
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
