Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Nijjar works at
Dr. Nijjar's Office Locations
Cenla Heart Specialists2108 Texas Ave Ste 2061, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 374-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Cardiologist! Want a Doctor that really cares and spends the appropriate amount of time with you? This is the one.
About Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033298047
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nijjar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nijjar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nijjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nijjar works at
Dr. Nijjar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nijjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nijjar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nijjar.
