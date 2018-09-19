Overview of Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD

Dr. Vikram Nijjar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.



Dr. Nijjar works at Cenla Heart Specialists in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.