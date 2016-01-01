Dr. Vikram Padmanabhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padmanabhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vikram Padmanabhan, MD
Overview of Dr. Vikram Padmanabhan, MD
Dr. Vikram Padmanabhan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan's Office Locations
Infectious Diseases & Tropical Medicine Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Respiratory Clinic at UW Medical Center - Northwest1560 N 115th St Ste 207, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vikram Padmanabhan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1144457631
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padmanabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
