Dr. Vikram Prabhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vikram Prabhu, MD
Dr. Vikram Prabhu, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from St Johns and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Prabhu works at
Dr. Prabhu's Office Locations
-
1
Loyola University Health System2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-8563Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola Ctr for Health At Burr Ridge Women's Health6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 216-8235Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely caring and carefully listens to everything I have to say. I am sure he saved my life with his exceptional surgical expertise. Loyola is so lucky to have him on staff.
About Dr. Vikram Prabhu, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124005004
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- West Virginia U Hosp
- St Johns
- St. Joseph's
- Neurosurgery
