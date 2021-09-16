See All Ophthalmologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Vikram Saini, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vikram Saini, MD

Dr. Vikram Saini, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Children's of Alabama and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Saini works at Retina Specialists of W Alabama in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL, Madison, AL and Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Specialists of W Alabama
    1201 11th Ave S Ste 4, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (295) 933-2625
  2. 2
    Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC
    401 Meridian St N Ste 400, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 233-0804
  3. 3
    Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC
    1041 Balch Rd Ste 100, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 325-0501
  4. 4
    Retina Specialists of North Alabama, LLC
    216 Marengo St Ste C, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 740-0601
  5. 5
    UAB Retina
    1720 University Blvd Ste 600, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 325-8620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's of Alabama
  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Chorioretinal Scars
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Ocular Hypertension
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blindness
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Injuries
Eye Melanoma
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Pars Planitis
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Detachment
Retinal Ischemia
Stye
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 16, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Saini every month for the last 6 months for my eye health issues. He has been very thorough with treatments, takes time to answer any questions, but doesn't keep me any longer than necessary. I feel very comfortable with the care I receive from his office. I schedule all my appointments to make sure he is the doctor I see. He is very professional. My diagnosis was a very scary one for me, but he has been able to put my mind at ease. His staff is just as fabulous.
    Kristie Winn — Sep 16, 2021
    About Dr. Vikram Saini, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710206719
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uab/Retina Specialists Of Alabama
    Residency
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Internship
    • Ochsner
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
